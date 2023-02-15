The Grupo 5 vocalist also joined the Valentine’s Day celebrations and prepared a surprise for his partner.

The singer Christian Yaipén took advantage of Valentine’s Day to express his love for his wife, Jenifer Henríquez, and prepared a surprise full of details. The couple met in 2011 and, in 2016, they got married. Today, seven years later, they continue to enjoy their love bond.

“Happy day, love of my life, my ‘motor and reason’ Long live love!” Wrote the vocalist of Group 5 on his personal Instagram account, which also includes a video with balloons, roses and a path of candles to the rhythm of one of the best-known songs of the cumbiambero group.