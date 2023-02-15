Judge David Mason issued his acquittal of Lamar Johnson, 50, after a long legal battle led by Kim Gardner, the prisoner’s lawyer, with the help of the “Innocence” Foundation, which deals with cases in which the convicts deny having committed them.

According to Johnson’s lawyer, Johnson plans to reconnect with his family and enjoy the experiences he was denied throughout his imprisonment.

“The evidence proving my client’s innocence was available at his trial, but it was hidden or ignored by those who saw no value in the life of a young black man,” the lawyer said.

Case story

Johnson was convicted of the October 1994 murder of Marcus Boyd, who was shot and killed on the front porch of his home by two masked men.

Police and prosecutors attributed the murder to a drug-dealing dispute.

Johnson was in a relationship with Boyd, but he denied committing the crime, saying he was with his girlfriend at the time of the incident.

While Johnson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, the second suspect, Phil Campbell, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in exchange for a 7-year prison sentence.

Johnson’s girlfriend at the time, Erica Barrow, testified that she was with Johnson the entire night of the murder, except for about 5 minutes when he left her home to sell drugs.

In her testimony, Barrow explained that the distance between the drug buyers’ home and Boyd’s home would have made it impossible for Johnson to get there and back in 5 minutes.