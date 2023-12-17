Christian Yaipénlead vocalist of Team 5, is one of the youngest and most prodigious Peruvian singers of Peruvian cumbia. Although from a very young age he began his artistic career in the popular musical group founded by his father, he later traveled to the United States to study and graduate as a sound engineer. Thus, and after several sacrifices, he managed to complete his career in the prestigious Berklee University. However, in an interview, the youngest of Elmer Yaipén's children revealed that, initially, he wanted to become a professional in Colombia.

“I was with my brother Elmer, walking through Chiclayo, and I told him: '(I) want to go to Barranquilla (Colombia) because my uncle is there. I think I can learn sound engineering there.”, revealed Christian Yaipén on the Sonotec Perú YouTube channel.

Why did Christian Yaipén decide to study at the University of Berklee?

Christian Yaipén commented that what encouraged him to choose the University of Berklee was a family story that he was told. As revealed by the young singer, he was not going to be the first of his children to go and develop a professional career at this prestigious school, since his older brother, Elmer Yaipén, had chosen to travel to the United States to study there. Boston institution.

However, and even though he had already bought his ticket to travel to the US, the sudden death of his father led him to stay in Peru and take charge of Group 5.

Christian Yaipén revealed why he decided to study at Berklee University. Photo: capture YouTube/Sonotec Peru

“(Elmer) touches on something (family history) that I didn't know, because I had never been told about it. In 2000, Elmer was going to Berklee. That is, I had found many English books in Monsefú's house and he (Elmer) told me (recently) that those books had been his because my father made him study, since he was going to go to Berklee,” explained Christian Yaipén.

“(But) in the year 99, my father died, the purchased tickets remained, that dream remained (unfulfilled) and Elmer assumed the role of father, the role of head of the family and did not go to Berklee. When he told me all that, it touched me a lot and I said: 'Ok, I'm going to find out about going to Berklee,'” added the member of Group 5.