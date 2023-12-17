Excessive alarmism. This is the summary of Elon Musk's thoughts on climate change. Tesla's number one in fact spoke on the topic from the stage of Atreju, the demonstration organized by the right in Rome. The billionaire of South African origins touched on various topics during his time on stage, interviewed by journalist Nicola Porro, with a particular focus on the climate and energy transition, underlining how the concern is premature.

There is too much alarmism about the climate

“The impression is that we are exaggerating, at least in the short term, on this issue. We shouldn't be too worried. Of course, when we move carbon dioxide from the ground to the atmosphere we change the climate but in the coming decades we will bring billions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and I don't think this will destroy it” Musk explained, also highlighting how in the short term the world will still need fossil fuels and oil. “They will still be needed, in the short to medium term.”

Environmentalists worry people

As reported by Quattroruote, Tesla's number one then focused on the position of environmentalists, stating that in some cases they create greater concern and a loss of confidence in the future on the part of people: “It will take years to be sustainable. Some environmentalists are causing people to lose hope for the future. We must have hope for the future.”

Investing in Italy?

Finally, Elon Musk also spoke about Italy and the investment possibilities in our country, underlining how the low birth rate is a problem: “It is an important country to invest in, but I worry about such a low birth rate. I ask myself: will there be enough people who can work in my company? I worry about this topic more than others, perhaps, but the problem is there. I limit myself to the facts. Italy is a good country to invest in, but please make more Italians.”