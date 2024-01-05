Actor Christian Thorsen fights a tough battle against cancer, a disease that he revealed to be suffering from in 2023. After this strong announcement, the former member of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' has not been exempt from being a victim of false news in which his alleged death was reported. For this reason, the remembered 'Platanazo' referred to the issue on his social networks and denied this statement in a particular way: citing the well-known poet Cesar Vallejo.

How did Christian Thorsen deny his alleged death?

Recently, news was circulating that Christian Thorsen had allegedly died from disease suffering. However, the 59-year-old actor himself came out again to speak out on his social networks and discarded this false news, but adapted a well-known poem.

Christian Thorsen speaks after alleged death. Photo: Instagram/Christian Thorsen

“Oh! And they keep dying on me. Will I get up and hug the first man and start walking?”, wrote. Evidently, many users reacted quickly and recognized these lines from the poem 'Masa', by the remembered writer César Vallejo. In this way, his followers were calmer knowing that he was continuing with his treatment.

Did Christian Thorsen reappear to talk about his health?

After several months of announcing that he suffers from cancer, Christian Thorsen reappeared on his social networks. The last thing that was known about him is that he had decided to take the mistletoe treatment to treat your illness. He came out to thank his followers for their support.

“I want to thank all the people who are aware of my health. Also, for your love, good vibes and your messages. Wish you a Merry Christmas“he said in a video published on Monday, December 18.