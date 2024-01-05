German actor Christian Oliver lost his life along with his two youngest daughters after the plane they were traveling in crashed into the sea around Petit Nevis, one of the islands belonging to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The news was announced by the local police, who confirmed the death of Christian Klepser, as was his real name, along with his two daughters, Madita and Annik, aged 10 and 12, respectively, who were found with another bodies, who would be the pilot of the aircraft.

How did Christian Oliver die?

Christian Oliver was traveling on a private plane with his daughters Madita and Annik Klepser, 10 and 12 years old, respectively, heading to the island of Saint Lucia, located in the Caribbean Sea, north of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Unfortunately, minutes after they left, the vehicle plunged and fell one nautical mile west of Petit Nevis Island.

According to the local newspaper Searchlight, Robert Sachs, the plane's pilot, had alerted the control tower at the local airport about some technical problems with the plane, so he intended to return to the landing strip. This communication was the last that the control tower had with the pilot.

At the moment, the causes of the accident are unknown; However, the local police are already investigating the incident and issued a statement in this regard: “The RSVGPF expresses its condolences to all those negatively affected by this tragic incident. The RSVGPF will update the public as more information is gathered. The investigation into the matter continues,” he noted on his social networks.

