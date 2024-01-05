The German-born American actor Christian Oliver, his two young daughters and the pilot died in a plane crash near an island in the Caribbean Sea. The announcement of the tragedy was made by the Royal Police of the Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as “Variety” reports.

Oliver, whose real name was Christian Klepser and was born in Germany, was 51 years old and was known as the protagonist of the TV series “Cobra 11” and the film “Speed ​​Racer”. His daughters, Madita and Annik Klepser, were 10 and 12 years old respectively. Pilot Robert Sachs also died in the crash. They were the only passengers aboard a small single-engine plane owned by Sachs himself. The accident occurred on the afternoon of Thursday 4 January, one nautical mile west of Petit Nevis, a small island in the Grenadines.

The aircraft departed from JF Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm, Bequia, an island in the Grenadines, at around 12.11pm. headed to St. Lucia as final destination. “Moments after takeoff, the plane encountered difficulties and crashed into the ocean,” Royal St. Vincent, the Grenadines' police force, wrote in a statement. “The fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the accident site in their boats to provide assistance. The Coast Guard was notified and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead the rescue operation.”

The bodies of Oliver, his daughters and Sachs were recovered by the Coast Guard and later pronounced dead by a medical officer. They were transported to St. Vincent and taken to Kingstown Mortuary, where post-mortem examinations will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.

Oliver has dozens of credits to his name from the 1990s to the 1920s. He most recently appeared in last year's “Indiana Jones and the Curse of Destiny” and played race car driver Snake Oiler in “Speed ​​Racer” (2008). He also had roles in “Berlin by Northwest” (2006), “The Valkyrie” (2008) and “Ready or Not” (2009).

Raised in Frankfurt am Main, Christian Oliver moved to the United States of America once he came of age to study acting and in time supported himself as a male model. Since 1994 he has appeared as an extra in American TV series.