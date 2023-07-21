the peruvian actor Christian Meier he gave himself a new chance at love and married Andrea Bosio on Saturday, July 1 of this year in a private ceremony held at Vista Valley Country Club, California, attended by friends and family of the couple. Although the 53-year-old artist has tried to keep his love life out of the flashes, the popular ‘Zorro’ was encouraged to tell for the first time how he met his current wife in a recent interview.

How did the love story between Christian Meier and his wife Andrea Bosio begin?

When it became known that Christian Meier was dating a 26-year-old girl, who worked as a digital branding analyst at Belcorp, speculation began about their first meeting, which would have occurred when “Zorro” recorded a commercial for this company. However, this fact has been denied by the actor himself.

In an interview for the magazine HELLO! Americas, Meier narrated his first meeting with his current wife Andrea Bosio. “It’s as simple as cliché: she sat at my table with a group of people I knew. Since I saw her, she seemed fascinating, intelligent and funny.. When she finished the night, I asked her for her phone number and the next day I asked her to go out, ”commented the actor.

Christian Meier and Andrea Bosio seal their love with a kiss. Photo: ¡HOLA! magazine/Dana Ferraro See also Agata Lys, icon of uncovering cinema, dies at 68

What did Andrea Bosio say after marrying Christian Meier?

The successful professional of 26 years, Andrea Bosiohad some romantic words for her new husband on their wedding day.

“Christian and I are a team personally and professionally. We support each other and learn from each other because we know that this is the key to continue growing together,” he said. Bosio.

On the other hand, the spouse of “Zorro” revealed that she works in the company Meier currently. “Several months ago I joined his company, Oliverdog Entertainment, to lead the marketing campaigns for Christian’s musical releases., as well as negotiations and contracts for their audiovisual productions and commercial agreements. Having the opportunity to work on what I like and hand in hand with Christian is truly a privilege, as it also allows us to spend a lot of time together,” she added.

Andrea Bosio and Christian Meier breaking the wedding cake. Photo: ¡HOLA! magazine/ Dana Ferraro See also Ale Venturo rules out reconciliation with Rodrigo Cuba: "No, like parents and now, I have to move on"

How many years is Andrea Bosio older than Christian Meier?

Peruvian actor Christian Meier married Andrea Bosio in a dream wedding. The former member of Arena Hash had kept the secret of his marriage for months and, in exclusive photos of Hello!, images of what this marriage was.

The interpreter is 53 years old, while his life partner is only 26. The difference between the two is 27 years, according to information from Magaly Medina.