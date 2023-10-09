The Peruvian singer and actor Christian Meier He performed on the night of last Saturday, October 7, in the district of Sabandía, in the province and region of Arequipa, where he made the audience that attended his concert sing. During the performance of his song ‘Carreteras mojadas’, the singer came down from the stage, approached the spectators to greet them and sang along with them part of his famous song.

The show in the ‘White City’ It is part of his national tour called ‘I’ve returned home’, which included presentations in Lima, Huancayo and Chiclayo.

The actor returned to the stage to sing after 20 years of absence. The last show of this tour will be in Chiclayo. It will take place next Saturday, October 21 on the esplanade of the El Tumi club, starting at 8:00 pm

The tickets for the ‘City of Friendship They are being sold virtually through the Joinnus platform. Ticket prices for Chiclayo They are the following: S/55 (Stay zone), S/110 (Wet Roads zone) and S/1,980 (I’m back home zone, box for 10 people).