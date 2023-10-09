Russian Defense Ministry: Russian military thwarted five attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasnolimansk direction

The Russian military thwarted and repelled five attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasnoliman direction, as a result of which the enemy lost up to 50 fighters. About it TASS said the head of the press center of the Center group of troops, Alexander Savchuk.

“In the Krasnolimansky direction in the Torskoye area and the Serebryansky forestry area, five attacks by assault groups of two mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted and repelled,” he noted.

Savchuk clarified that “the losses of Ukrainian troops amounted to about 50 military personnel.”

On October 8, it was reported that Russian troops defeated the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye direction. As specified, the defeat was inflicted on the enemy’s 23rd, 65th and 116th mechanized brigades, which were located in the areas of the settlements of Rabotino, Novodanilovka and Verbovoye.

On Saturday, October 7, the Ministry of Defense reported that Russian forces killed over 40 soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction.

The “Western” group of troops repelled five counterattacks by the 4th tank and 66th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of ​​the settlements of Makeevka in the LPR and Liman Pervy in the Kharkov region.