He gave his discharge. Christian Domínguez referred to Pamela Franco’s recent statements in ‘América hoy’, in which he complained that one of the biggest problems he has in her relationship is that she does not usually spend much time with the singer . “Do you know what the worst is? Every Tuesday he goes out to the pichangas, from 9 pm, and I don’t know what time he returns,” said the interpreter. Likewise, she added: “I don’t tell him anything.”

Now, in the latest edition of the morning show, a much calmer Christian decided to speak out on the matter and agree with his partner in some of his live protests. “What I accept is that we lack time just because of work… I would like to be with her, but it’s not possible… There is always time. I tell her: “we are very lucky, we don’t work eight hours in a row as office workers.” “We have the opportunity to grab an afternoon and go out.”explained the singer.

What did Magaly Medina say to Pamela Franco and Christian Domínguez?

Magaly Medina spoke about the high-profile live fight between Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco in the latest edition of ‘América hoy’.

“This couple cannot resolve their conflicts in private (…) How is it that when a person has certain things hidden, they come out at any moment (…) They need their therapy,” he said Medina In the beginning. After that, the show host spoke about the engagement ring that she demanded from her. Pamela Franco to Dominguez. “You do have rings and sneakers because Christian usually gives that to every couple in recent years (…) He always gives them those toy ones,” she warned. TV presenter to the singer.

What did Pamela Franco say about a future wedding with Christian Domínguez?

Pamela Franco She referred to the possibility of a future wedding with the singer. She stated that it will be when Christian decides and wants it. Meanwhile, she assured that a ring will not guarantee her happiness in her relationship and that they have already talked about that topic on previous occasions.

“My happiness does not revolve around a ring. It’s something we’ve already talked about. What is for you, is for you. If at some point he feels it or feels it, he will do it,” he told La República.