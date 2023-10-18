Haruki Murakami (Kyoto, 74 years old) arrived this Wednesday at the Jovellanos theater in Gijón, to the applause of the fans gathered at the door, wearing sports shoes, running shoes; because Murakami, in addition to being a writer, is a well-known marathon runner. The small Japanese man walks light and fragile, as if gravity attracted him less than the rest, and he seems somewhat overwhelmed. In addition to being a writer and runner, he is a declared shy person who feels a certain aversion to public and media appearances. He does not lavish himself. That is why the opportunity to listen to him in Gijón has been very attractive for the thousand members of 93 public library reading clubs attending the event, most of them women, which was hosted by EL PAÍS journalist Berna González Harbour. The Japanese author, eternal Nobel candidate, is this year’s Princess of Asturias Prize for Literature.

More information

“The food here is great,” was the first thing he said in response to a journalist’s question about his stay in Asturias. Then she has delved into certain facets of his work. “The job of the writer is to go down to the depths of consciousness,” she explained. “If consciousness is a house, with its different floors, the writer has to go down, not to the basement, but to the second basement.” This deepening into the human essence explains, in the author’s opinion, why his work is well received by young and old, men and women, and people from different cultures. Deep down, deep down, in that second basement, we are all very similar.

Murakami has a deep voice and, despite his shyness, a certain comedic edge that has been infinitely enhanced by the chatty simultaneous translator in the headphones. In such a way that there has been constant hilarity in the audience, not always because of what the Japanese has said, but because of the impudence of the translation, in an event, otherwise, full of technical setbacks. It is worth wondering if the author understood the reason for so much laughter when many times the message was not so funny, but he seemed comfortable in the role. Of course, as he has declared, “the sense of humor is more important in my work than loneliness or heartbreak.” Many would never have expected that an encounter with Murakami (and his translator) would be so fun.

Author of more than 20 novels, several dozen stories and more than half a dozen essays, Murakami has been criticized for introducing too many elements of Western culture into his work to the detriment of Japanese tradition, and not only pop culture, such as certain songs (he is a passionate of jazz; before writing he ran a jazz club), but also the concern for individual conscience, in which the individualistic West contrasts with the communal East. The first Western reading of it, red and black, by Stendhal. And he has read it four times The Karamazov brothers, by Dostoevsky, “I don’t think there are many people who can say that,” he noted. And he doesn’t like thick books.

“My father was a professor of Japanese literature, and so was my mother until she got married,” Murakami explained, “that’s why I distanced myself from Japanese literature. But I’m Japanese, I live in Japan, I write in Japanese, and I eat Japanese food. Now that my style has settled, I no longer get criticized for this.” A style in which the author has highlighted the “beauty of rhythm and melody”, in response to the doubts of the reading clubs, who read their questions solemnly and amidst frequent applause, which was interspersed with recurring laughter.

When he was 29 years old, Murakami wrote his first novel. “It was something that fell from the sky, when I went to see a baseball game in the spring, I never imagined I could write something like that. And that’s how it has always been and that’s how I continue, waiting for things to continue falling from the sky,” he said, opening his arms towards the zenith, reflecting his inspiration to write. Then there are the races. “When I go out for a run, I try not to think about anything, to empty my head, it’s not easy. But writing, especially long novels, is physically demanding. “They never believe me when I say it,” he added.

Murakami combines a simple narrative, laconic dialogues, with environments where magical realism is intertwined with science fiction and themes such as loneliness, isolation, the search for identity or love. The particular literary cocktail, from the novel Tokyo blues. Norwegian wood (Tusquets), written in 1987, although published in Spain in 2005, captivated readers all over the planet. “I like authors like García Márquez, but I don’t like isms. So more than magical realism I think I do murakaism. I have no teachers, no disciples. It’s just me. It is my business”, he has concluded. Among the inexhaustible laughter of the public.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_