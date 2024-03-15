New episode in the series Good Horner, Bad Horner: employee who accused Christian Horner of inappropriate behavior appeals.

Christian Horner is not yet rid of the fuss. He may have been acquitted in the investigation that Red-Bull Racing independently conducted into the allegations of inappropriate behavior, but that is not the end of the matter.

The employee who filed the complaint does not agree with the conclusion of the investigation and is appealing reports the Telegraaf. She herself has been suspended, so she had some time to think about whether or not to appeal.

Misconduct Horner

It has now been widely reported in the press, there were messages on the street, Ford was angry, F1 was angry, Max Verstappen simply stoically won the first two Formula 1 races, but there are still rumblings within the team.

The storm seemed to have subsided somewhat, the five working days cooling-off period for the lady in question to file an appeal has expired, and yet the time has now come. The employee has changed lawyers and the change of lawyers has given her more time to appeal.

New lawyer must do research

By filing the appeal, a new lawyer will also have to be found to independently consider the matter. Christian Horner has always denied all accusations, but did offer £650,000 to make the lady in question keep her mouth shut.

Restless at Red Bull Racing

This makes it difficult to get some peace and quiet with Max's team. The necessary discussions have been held over the past week to get all faces moving in the same direction again. There are still 22 races to go and if it all still concerns the internal troubles at Red Bull instead of Verstappen's performance, that is not good.

Now that Helmut Marko is allowed to stay because Max Verstappen would otherwise leave, peace seemed to have returned, but now another episode in the soap. We will of course keep you informed here at Autoblog Boulevard!

