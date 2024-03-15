Red Bull continues to rewrite history: now Mercedes is in its sights

New records

Last Saturday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix saw a new page written in the Formula 1 history books Red Bull in fact, thanks to Max Verstappen's ninth consecutive victory, the Dutchman's 19th in the last 20 races, it has become the fourth most successful team ever. The Milton Keynes team jumped to 115 victories, leaving Williams behind, stuck at 114.

Handover

Precisely the comparison with the team currently directed by James Vowles, a fallen nobleman of the Circus, is useful to put into perspective the frightening numbers reported by what was once known only as a company producing energy drinks. Before the 2005 Melbourne race, the first that saw Red Bull cars on the track, Williams was the third most successful team in the history of motorsport, with 113 successes, and had curiously won the last race of the previous year, with Juan Pablo Montoya who won the Brazilian GP. Since then, Red Bull has won 115 races (31% of those held) and Williams only one..

Mercedes in the crosshairs

It's not all: since Red Bull she entered F1 only one team has won more Grands Prix. This is Mercedes which – returning to compete as an official team in 2010 – brought home 116 victories (in total, including those from the 1950s, there are 125). Precisely in Australia, 20 seasons after that historic debut, Red Bull could get the silver arrows back on top, relaunching the endless challenge between the two teams that have won all the last 14 Drivers' and Constructors' world titles in F1.