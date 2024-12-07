So far this year, nine crimes due to vicarious violence have been recorded, a record number in a decade
40% of murderous parents killed their children with a knife, 19% by suffocation
“He told me: ‘Your son is on the couch waiting for you, I have smashed his head and face.'” Beatriz put words to the worst hell a mother can face: the murder of a child. Two-year-old Christian was killed by ‘Pakillo’…
