The music singer Christian Domínguez appeared on television again to address the scandal in which he has been involved due to his recent infidelities towards his ex-partner Pamela Franco. On this occasion, the Peruvian artist decided to face the situation and stated that he continues to receive therapy, so he detailed part of what his psychologist expressed to him during the sessions. However, he surprised more than one by referring to the emotional damage he inflicted on Franco after her infidelities became public.

What did Christian Domínguez say after Pamela Franco affirmed that she still loved him?

On Saturday, February 24, in the last edition of the program 'The blowout of the Chola', Christian Domínguez was affected when remembering his past actions, including the ampay he starred in with Mary Moncada, with whom he was captured inside his truck, and the testimony of another woman, who also revealed that she had a relationship with the interpreter.

The actor also stated that he did not see the revealing interview of Pamela Franco in 'Whoever sends, but that he found out about her statements and that they “hurt him a lot” due to the level of guilt he felt for having hurt him so much.

“I didn't want to see the interview, because that's what hurts you the most. If love didn't exist, perhaps it would be simpler, but as it was and is, then… it hurts more because you feel even more guilty. It's difficult, I don't pretend that they understand me, they think I'm having a good time, that I'm having an excellent time, but I have to find the balance to turn the situation around.”said the interpreter.

What did Pamela Franco say after Christian Domínguez's ampay?

Pamela Franco He gave an interview for 'Mande que mande' and said that he still has not forgiven Christian Dominguez because it is difficult for him to assimilate everything that happened. However, she hopes that time will help her get through the whole process. On the other hand, she did not completely close the possibility of resuming her relationship with the leader of the Great International Orchestra.

“Only time will make me go through the process to assimilate everything and know what is going to happen. Not as a couple, but even as a forgiveness, as people, as parents, but right now I couldn't lie and say that I don't love him, because I do love Christian. I think that, in general, beyond therapy, I think it depends on yourself. And you don't see that in a week. That is seen over time; and when a person really wants, he does his part and over time demonstrates it with actions,” said the cumbiambera.

Does Christian Domínguez regret having hired Jean Paul Santa María in his orchestra?

Christian Dominguez was invited to the latest edition of 'El reventonazo de la Chola' along with the members of his group, the Great International Orchestra. There he answered if he regretted having hired Jean Paul Santa Maria to be part of his orchestra.

“I don't regret having called anyone to the Great Orchestra, because, when they enter, they enter with a projection that I feel I can polish or help with how much or little I know,” he stated.