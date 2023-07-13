christian dominguez was presented as one of the star guests of the musical, “La esquina de la cumbia”, which will premiere this July 21 at the North Plaza Theater and that has the actors Santiago Suárez and Gretta Marston as its protagonists.

He is also the host of “America today”pointed out that this musical work represents all of us, “because we do not lose our dreams of getting ahead and it has been shown that cumbia always accompanies us with magnificent stories.”

Christian Domínguez praised the new production of Michelle Alexander

In addition, Christian Domínguez indicated that this proposal will revolutionize musicals. “This has not been seen before or in a circus era, so it will revolutionize. This will be a start and let’s make this a precedent so that it is done every year,” he said about the production of Michelle Alexander and Del Neighborhood Productions.

Christian Domínguez wants to create Cumbia Day. Photo: Jessica Merino/Urpi

Christian Domínguez wants to create Cumbia Day

As if that were not enough, the actor also showed his desire to create Cumbia Day, to further promote this genre. “Cumbia is so big and it continues to be danced in every corner of Peru. This industry will grow as long as producers, orchestras and musicians come together with a clear objective. And why not think about doing the cumbia day. And that that day people dedicate themselves to enjoy and celebrate. It would be amazing, but we know it’s complicated,” she stressed.

In La esquina de la cumbia, they will also be Tommy Portugal, Pedro Loli, André Silva, Nickol Sinchi, Stephany Orúe, Emilram Cossio, Gretta Marston, Sergio Gjurinivic, Silvia Bardales, Gianfranco Bustíos, Ale Muller, as well as live music and more than 20 artists on stage. The season will go until August 20. Tickets in Joinnus.