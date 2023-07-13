HS Stock Exchange Service | Inflation slowed down in the US, cheerful growth in Asia – Read the most important market changes of the day

Daily newspaper 13 July 2023|HS Stock Exchange Service
You can follow the most important market news from HS’s stock exchange service.
HS
| Updated
of the United States the most important stock indices fell sharply in 2022 and the war in Ukraine caused by Russia’s large-scale attack continues. This article presents the most important events in the market. At the end of the article, the most important stock indices, company rates from Finland, Sweden and the United States have also been compiled.
US market
#Stock #Exchange #Service #Inflation #slowed #cheerful #growth #Asia #Read #important #market #day
Leave a Reply