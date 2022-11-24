The superhero catalog of Marvel It is quite broad and has different faces of heroism, however, there is an epic hero who stands out for the authenticity that he imprints on his character, we are talking about Thorwhich is interpreted by Chris Hemsworth, who lately talks about the possibility of the fifth installment.

Hemsworth appeared as a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, in the broadcast he stated that from his perspective, To talk about Thor 5, there would have to be substantial modifications that really set it apart from past movies.

Hemsworth noted that the first two films were pretty similar, then, as an amalgamation, the third and fourth installments – directed by Taika Waititi – were also very similar.

Although, he mentioned that between these two blocks he does appreciate changes that allowed him to reinvent his character, so he thinks that if he returns to the screen with Thor 5, it would be with an installment that allows him to present something new.

Source: Marvel Studios

The actor’s statements

The actor is serious when he talks about the films and points out that a long saga is complicated from the perspective of care that requires maintaining the expectation and vitality of the situations and the characters positioning themselves in them.

“I’ve said this before, but when it gets too familiar, I think there’s a risk of it becoming lazy, because I know what I’m doing. I don’t know if I’m invited back to Thor 5, but if I was, I think it would have to be a drastically different version in tone, all, just for my own sanity.”

On the other hand, Hemsworth previously said that Thor was a character for life, however, after the fourth film he reconsidered and commented that probably, Thor 5 would be his last participation as the God of Thunder, he argued that each hero should follow a natural course of things.

“I feel like it would probably be the end of it, but that’s not based on anything anyone told me, or any kind of plan. You have this birth of a hero, a hero’s journey, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know, am I at that stage? Who knows?”.

Source: Marvel Studios

Although he comments that he has no official information, and this is only a personal thought.

Thor retires?

While Chris Hemwsorth was working on the documentary series limitlessdiscovered that your genetic makeup consists of two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from each of your parents, revealing an increased risk of Alzheimer’s in the future.

Because of this, The actor declared that he will take a break from the industry and dedicate himself to his family. Of course, some epic project could change his mind.

