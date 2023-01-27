The television presenter Magaly Medina revealed the consequences that the ex-soccer player had after the ampay with Maribel Meza.

In the latest edition of “Magaly TV, la firme”, the presenter of the program spoke about the exvolante of the Peruvian team ‘Chorri’ Palacios after the diffusion of the new ampay with Maribel Meza. Let’s remember that it is the third time that Roberto Palacios has been supported, the previous two were last year. “They threw him out on the street with all his clothes, his suitcases. He left her house, the lady became angry and told him: “Don’t do it to me again, you filthy liar, I can’t stand your falsehood anymore,” he quoted. Magaly Medina.

Despite the embarrassing episode, Magaly Medina believes that Karla Quintana could forgive the former soccer player. “Someone who forgave you one, who forgave you two, will forgive you three, will forgive you five, will forgive you all,” she said.

Chorri Palacios went from cool with an invitation to his ampay's wife.

Chorri Palacios invited a woman with whom he was unfaithful to his wedding with Karla Quintana

Not only was the infidelity enough, but Chorri invited Maribel Meza, the woman with whom she was supported, to the wedding with Karla Quintana. “I knew, he even told me when she was getting married again. When he meets me on the 11th, I knew that he was getting married on the 21st because he still told me: ‘I invite you if you want’”.

Maribel Díaz also revealed how she met Chorri Palacios. “I have known Roberto Palacios since 2016, through social networks I became friends with him. I traveled to Lima, but I always laughed at him, he always invited me, he wrote to me and I told him: ‘Hey, such a day I travel ‘ and I would ditch him,” he said.

“One day I was bored, I didn’t have anyone to make time with, I wrote to him and he told me: ‘Now, where are you?’ And now, “said the woman.