The future Minister of Justice stated that the corporation “was diverted” from its original function; said there is still no name for PGR

Announced as the next Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino (PSB-MA) said this Friday (9.Dec.2022) that choosing a new director for the PRF (Federal Highway Police) will be a priority next week.

In an interview with Globo Newsthe senator-elect said that the corporation “was diverted” of its main function, as it would no longer focus on the road sector. saccording to him, the PRF should not be part of investigations and cannot deviate from the Constitution for “by mere ministerial ordinance”🇧🇷

The current PRF director is Silvinei Vasques, who asked for votes for the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the eve of the 2nd round. In addition, it is iinvestigated on charges of administrative impropriety in elections.

When asked about possible names to run the RMP (Attorney General’s Office), Dino said that the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), will analyze the triple list, but “it will also evaluate other criteria”🇧🇷

The list is defined every 2 years and suggests 3 names for the position based on a vote by the ANPR (National Association of Public Prosecutors). The brother of the future Minister of Justice, Nicolao Dino, has already been among those selected twice, in 2017 and 2021. However, he was not chosen by Michel Temer (MDB), nor by Bolsonaro.

Flávio Dino said that choosing someone who doesn’t have “illegal actions” is the main criterion for definition. He declared, however, that the decision is not a priority because there is still a lot of time to close a name, which also depends on Senate approval. “Lula wants this to be a qualified and transparent process”he stated.

In his government, Bolsonaro did not follow the guidelines of the triple lists and chose Augusto Aras as Attorney General of the Republic for 2 terms.

The future Minister of Justice also spoke about the intentions of the next government to renew the arms policy in Brazil. he said he will propose to Lula the repeal of decrees and ordinances About the subject.

According to Dino, rifles should be in the hands of qualified public entities, and not with people without training to handle them. As an example, he cited former deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB), arrested for shooting at federal police officers while executing an arrest warrant.

One of the objectives would be to carry out an analysis of the current weapons registers and promote a census of the materials. Dino also announced that “there will be encouragement to voluntary surrender” of armaments. The repurchase of equipment by the government would be an incentive option.