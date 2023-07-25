The background on Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi: “They exchange messages”

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi would be back in touch after the stormy separation: the gossip expert Deianira Marzano is launching the sensational background.

“It is rumored by mutual friends of the ex couple that Totti and Ilary have started to resent each other again through text messages. Could there be a backfire? Who knows” wrote Deianira Marzano in a post published among the stories of hers profile Instagram.

Amedeo Venza and Alessandro Rosica, both gossip experts, also revealed that the two are back to talking. According to the latter two, however, there would be no flashback but only the desire to have a civil relationship for the good of the three children, Cristian, Chanel and Isabel.