In this edition of Enlace Andino we analyze the latest corruption scandal in Venezuela, denounced by the Administration of Nicolás Maduro, which includes embezzlement from the oil industry by public officials. From the Government there is talk of a frontal fight against corruption, while from the opposition the thesis of an internal purge of Chavismo by quotas of power arises. Daniella Zambrano reports from Caracas.

