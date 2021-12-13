In Chivas there is an urgent need for a title, Guadalajara in recent years has been weak at stake as well as in sports planning, making millionaire investments that in the end have not delivered the results that the club expects.
This millionaire investment commanded by Ricardo Peláez, has kept the team on the sidelines in the most recent markets, because with a complicated economic situation, Chivas has not been able to sign as expected, although, they hope that for the next semester they will be able to move through some signings , it seems that the first one is already defined.
Source close to Chivas report that the team is close to adding a new striker to its squad, it is Paolo Yrizar, a footballer who would leave the Dorados de Sinaloa, after adding 6 goals and 5 assists in 18 games with the team of the expansion league and that it is an economically accessible option for Guadalajara to fill the gaps that Oribe Peralta and Jesús Godínez have already left.
Paolo Yrizar emerged from the Querétaro quarry in the distant 2017. He spent three years in the Gallos Blancos discipline and then was transferred to the Xolos, to later play in Toluca.
