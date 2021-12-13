Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Vaccination refusals in Germany are increasingly forming their own universe on various portals. © Stefan Sauer / dpa

Corona vaccination opponents are withdrawing more and more into their own environment and distance themselves from those who have been vaccinated. Numerous own communities are the result.

Munich – The corona situation in Germany remains at a very critical level. Politicians want to curb the nationwide high number of infections with targeted measures. Existing regulations are probably showing success, which is evident from the falling number of cases. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) also confirmed that the situation was stabilizing and warned against jeopardizing the trend.

Vaccination against the deadly virus still seems to be the most effective remedy for infection. For this reason, there are currently discussions about a general vaccination requirement. Strong social restrictions are supposed to induce the 22.8 million unvaccinated people to get vaccinated. However, the pressure does not work for everyone. Instead, opponents of the vaccine are increasingly forming their own universe.

Corona vaccine opponents: sale only for unvaccinated people – strange offers on Ebay classifieds

The anti-vaccination communities have recently made themselves felt on eBay classifieds, for example. Some sellers offer their products here on a regular basis – but with a crucial note. Your offer is only valid for unvaccinated people. Vaccinated people, on the other hand, cannot buy the product.

This is also the case with an offer for children’s skis and ski boots. “Only sold to unvaccinated people,” says the ad. “Vaccinated and boosted people have free access to all sports shops,” notes the seller. Your own advertisement therefore “does not represent discrimination against majorities”. The same thing happens with an Africa decoration set worth 20 euros. “There is a discount for unvaccinated people – due to state repression,” the seller writes here. The anti-vaccination communities are not limited to Ebay, however.

Corona vaccination opponents: Job exchanges and partner portals especially for unvaccinated people – “Better to keep hands than distance”

Now there are even job boards and partner portals especially for unvaccinated people. Employers from a wide variety of industries search for employees who are not vaccinated on the portal “Impffrei: work – the alternative job exchange”. On the website you are greeted by the slogan “Work without vaccination, exclusion and discrimination”. There is no imprint. It is therefore unclear who is hiding behind the portal.

It is clear, however, that in addition to the search for employees, incorrect information is also deliberately disseminated on the portal. On the sub-pages, the portal speaks of a “so-called pandemic” and “compulsory vaccination”, while it also claims that the current vaccines could cause serious harm to people. Statistics and statements by the Paul Ehrlich Institute on side effects clearly refute this crude theory. Serious side effects are very rare.

Unvaccinated people should also be able to meet up on dates on the “Impffrei: love” portal. The partner portal with the motto “Better to hold hands than keep your distance” is only accessible to unvaccinated people. According to the imprint, an association called “Generation Freiheit” is responsible for the portal. A closer look shows: The organization also supports several projects of the unconventional thinkers “courageous makers”.

Corona vaccination opponents: Refusers organize on Telegram – doctors also participate

Telegram acts as a central platform for organizing those who refuse to be vaccinated. Students come together here to form groups like “Students get up” and exchange ideas about where to meet without any restrictions. Calls for demonstrations against corona measures are apparently also issued by these groups.

Medicines are also likely to be involved in the unvaccinated universe. The Munich pediatrician Steffen Rabe is a particularly prominent example at this point. As part of the so-called organization “Doctors for individual vaccination decisions eV”, he shoots online against vaccination and health policy in Germany. In a video on the website of the supposedly reputable association, he comments on the new Federal Health Minister Lauterbach and speaks of “irrational alarmism”.

There is no division in society, said the new Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) last on the current situation and again promoted vaccination. These calls, however, still fall on the deaf ears of many. The number of isolated “anti-vaccination communities” continues to grow – and with them, the fear of a split. (bb)