Ex-ambassador of the LPR: Germany will delay the transfer of tanks to Ukraine, but in the end will agree

Former Ambassador of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) in Moscow, Rodion Miroshnik, said that Germany would try to delay its consent to the transfer of heavy equipment to Ukraine as long as possible, but in the end it would agree to this step. German attempts to delay the transfer of tanks, he predicted in an interview with TASS.

The ex-ambassador noted that not all German politicians agree to the transfer of tanks to Kyiv, which is required by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Miroshnik, the Americans are putting pressure on Germany. “Making sentences like ‘you die today and we die tomorrow’.” To which Germany replies that “we will only go together,” he said about the US receptions.

According to Miroshnik, Germany will not be able to resist for a long time, but will delay the time for a positive response to the demands of Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. “Because Ramstein is not only a hangout place for military ministers, but also the largest military base controlled by the Americans on the territory of supposedly independent Germany,” the ex-ambassador shared his opinion.

On January 18, 2023, the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz informed US President Joe Biden that Germany would agree to allow delivery of Leopard 2 to Kyiv, provided that the United States, for its part, would provide Ukraine with Abrams tanks. On January 20, a representative of the German Cabinet denied these reports.

Also on January 20, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, following a meeting of heads of defense departments of Western states at the American Ramstein airbase in Germany, said that the United States had no announcements about the supply of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, and Germany had not made a decision to transfer Leopard 2 to Kyiv.

Earlier, the Baltic republics called on Germany to start supplying tanks to Ukraine. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis stressed that the supply of military equipment is designed to “stop Russian aggression” and help Ukraine restore peace in Europe.