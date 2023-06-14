In recent days, Chivas has closed the arrival of its first two reinforcements for the next tournament. On the one hand, the goalkeeper Oscar Whalley, who arrives to fight for the position with Miguel Jiménez and who will have guaranteed minutes due to the presence of ‘Wacho’ within the Mexican team. The other reinforcement is Ricardo Marín, a center forward who has done very well in the expansion league and has therefore received an opportunity from Fernando Hierro to be part of Paunovic’s squad.
However, the market has not closed for the people of Guadalajara, as those of Verde Valle continue trying to add pieces of greater weight and quality to be able to seek their revenge the next tournament after the painful loss in the final against Tigres. That being the case, the club wants a star in this same market for Paunovic and to excite the fans, for this, the name on the table is served, it is Alan Pulido and they will give everything for his signing.
More news about the transfer market in Chivas
Sources confirm that right now the Mexican is the great priority for the herd, because at no time did they expect that there would be options to add this same market and not have to wait until the next one, for which reason it has become the priority, so much so that Paunovic would already be planning the eleven with the 32-year-old striker in it. What remains of this and the following week are key for the negotiation to advance in favor of the Guadalajara team.
