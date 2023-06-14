Ferrari to Canada

Fresh from a triumphant weekend at Le Mans, for the world Ferrari it’s time to catapult yourself back into Formula 1. A more sore point than the Endurance, but the Reds still want to raise their heads, as did Aston Martin and – it seems – Mercedes.

At the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, home to the Canadian Grand Prix for the 42nd time, Ferrari arrives with a deficit in the standings and outsider prospects that certainly don’t make the Scuderia fans jealous but represent the maximum objective, considering the strength currently out of scale of Red Bull.

Vasseur’s words

Frederic, the team principal Vasseur presented the Montreal challenge this way: “We arrive in Canada aware that we must continue to improve the race performance of the SF-23. We confirmed the updates introduced in Spain, which worked, allowing Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc to be able to count on a more consistent car in performance on Sunday“.

“Last year both Sainz and Leclerc were great protagonists of this racethe first because he managed to put pressure on Max Verstappen from the first to the last lap, the second because he was called to a great comeback from the back of the grid“, added the Frenchman. We have many fans in this country and we want to give them a good team performance“.