In the confrontation of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16the Chivas suffered a resounding 3-0 defeat against Americain the Akron state of Guadalajara.

From the beginning of the meeting, the Eagles imposed their dominanceaccumulating possession and pressing hard from the front.

The first score came early, from the hand of Julián Quiñones, who converted a penalty caused by Eduardo Torres, plunging the rojiblanco team into a compromising situation.

During the first half, Chivas tried to react, but found themselves with a solid defensive wall from América.

Despite some attack attempts, the lack of precision and forcefulness prevented them from equalizing the score.

America defeats Chivas | Photo: Jam Media

The second half saw a brief resurgence from Chivas, who returned with intensity, desperately seeking to change the course of the match.

However, one double yellow on Eduardo Torres, left the team with 10 players and in an even more vulnerable position.

America defeats Chivas | Photo: Jam Media

América, taking advantage of its numerical superiority, did not forgive. Diego Valdés extended the lead with a brilliant individual play, leaving the Chivas goalkeeper with no chance to react.

Despite the effort and dedication of the red and white team, the third goal came in extra time, the work of Henry Martín, thus sealing América's victory and complicating Chivas' aspirations in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

America defeats Chivas | Photo: Jam Media

Now, the Chivas face considerable challenge in second legwhere they must overcome this tough defeat and look for an epic comeback to advance in the tournament.