After Tigres took the final out of the bag against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and was proclaimed Mexican soccer champion in May 2023, the rumor began to spread that Alexis Vega could join the ranks of the feline team, increasing the damage dealt within the field of play.
However, the directors of the Sacred Flock did not accept the offer that Mauricio Culebro, Antonio Sancho and company put on the table. They wanted to take advantage of the urgency that the people from Monterrey had to get the services of a Mexican player who would help them compensate a little for the quota of foreigners, so they added several extra zeros to the proposal of the Auriazul leadership and these were They withdrew from the negotiation.
In his column: ‘Desde el Ángel’, written by Miguel Ángel Arizpe Zuñiga, a journalist who is part of Milenio Diario and who managed the San Cadilla El Norte account for many years, he assured that the directors of the Sacred Flock feel extremely sorry for not having sold Alexis Vega when they could.
It must be remembered that only in June 2023, Tigres was willing to pay up to twelve million dollars for a player whose performance currently does not match those figures at all, added to his constant injuries and alleged indiscipline.
Many imagined that Alexis Vega would not return to Mexico after the World Cup, that a foreign team would sign him and that he would be unattainable even for the rich in the neighborhood, as they are. tigers, striped, America either Blue Cross.
Today not even they dare to hire him and Chivaswho owns his letter, begins to look for a way to get rid of him before he becomes a hopeless case, as has happened with other players of extraordinary quality, but no commitment.
