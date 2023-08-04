The premiere of chapter 5 of the second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, an anime based on the manga of the same name —whose author was Gege Akutami—, is just around the corner. Therefore, in the following note, we will tell you everything about the new episode, in which you will be able to see the consequences of Toji Fushiguro’s defeat at the hands of Gojo, who used ‘purple’ to defeat the villain after he murdered Rika. , Lord Tengen’s vessel of stellar plasma.

When will ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2 Chapter 5 premiere?

The fifth episode of the second installment of the famous anime —directed byShota Goshozono,who replacedPark Sung-hoo,director of the first season—will premiere onThursday August 3, 2023and will continue with the trend of issuing new episodes of this new stage every Thursday.

Where to watch the fifth episode of season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE?

As it happened with the previous chapters, episode 5 of the anime will be released ONLINE incrunchyroll,streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. It should be noted that, on this page, you can also find all the complete episodes of the first season of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you only have to create an account in the plan of your choice in case you do not have one. If you want to test the application before having your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

If what you want is to see ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere because, only in this way, the series can be seen at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. .

What time does chapter 5 of season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ premiere?

The third episode of season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ will be released on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at noon (Peruvian time). If you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here are the opening hours:

Mexico: 11:00 p.m.

Colombia: 12:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 12:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 1:00 p.m.

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

Argentina: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7.00 pm

In the last chapters of the second season, Gojo surpassed his own power to defeat Touji. Photo: MAPPA

