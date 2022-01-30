After the rumors that Rayados de Monterrey is interested in the services of Alexis VegaIn recent hours, various media in Mexico have reported that the Club Deportivo Guadalajara board has improved the renewal offer to extend the bond with the player.
The Mexican attacker’s contract ends in December 2022 and with other teams stalking him, the Rijiblanca board knows how important it is to prolong the relationship with its best footballer and number ’10’.
According to newspaper information RECORD, the negotiations between the player’s entourage and the club are going slowly, but with significant progress, so it is expected that the contract renewal will take place between one and two weeks.
A few weeks ago the newspaper RECORD revealed that an economic offer was launched with twice the salary that the Atletico striker currently receives, in addition to the facilities to leave in case of receiving an offer from European football.
Now, once again, they confirmed that the club’s proposal was increased again to “more than double”, where only the possible exit clauses need to be placed in the event that a European team requires their services.
“I am grateful. I would not like to leave Chivas free. Let what suits me and the club happen. The World Cup is ahead and we have to work to get more opportunities.”
“It is what we are working with Chivas (its renewal). Thanks to them I have everything I have. There is a clause that we are working on: renew and make it easier for me to go to Europe. It is a dream that I see close”, expressed Vega in interview for TUDN.
After the good start of the tournament of the player in the attack of the Sacred Flock, in addition to the interest of the Gang board, the board considered it necessary to increase the proposal to a player who has been one of the best on the squad in the last year.
