The writer and cultural promoter Velia Vidal, in the city of Cartagena (Colombia). PHOTO: DANIEL MORDZINSKI

Velia Vidal went where she was not expected when she was born 39 years ago in Bahía Solano, in Chocó, the poorest department in Colombia. A place that is usually abandoned by everyone who dreams of prospering. She did it too when she was just a girl. Years later, and in the midst of a successful career as a communicator in Medellín, she decided to return without knowing very well what she would dedicate her life to. Then he began to tell him the fears, the doubts and the successes of a return that few understood in long letters to a friend. Some texts that in 2020 became the novel Estuary waters. Vidal now assures from Cartagena, within the framework of the Hay Festival, that in his land he found his place in the world. From Chocó, he leads a cultural project called Motete that helps some 1,500 families, promotes reading among children and annually organizes the Chocó Reading and Writing Festival (FLECHO). He also raises his voice against a racism that he considers systemic: “Literature is indisputably a political act of great social responsibility.”

Ask. How do you live as a girl having to leave your house?

Answer. Now I realize that it is very strong that we grow up with the idea of ​​going out in order to be better. I don’t remember having a different idea, since I can remember we wanted to leave and we were aware that the only way to access a better education, to other opportunities, was to leave Chocó. When the time came for my mom and I to finally go to Cali, it was the most anticipated. I wanted to leave Quibdó because we had a very bad time. A thing as simple as having water at hand, while in my house we had to go to a well all the time.

P. Years later, it was desirable to return.

R. When the time comes to want to return, I already had a good part of what I went out to look for. I was already a professional, I had a first postgraduate degree, although I did not take my life for granted, I had achieved many things that for a person like me seemed unlikely. I became a communicator in the Medellín mayor’s office, a television presenter, I was able to develop a successful professional career. At that time in life I was looking for deeper meaning, as a more essential purpose. That search took me to Chocó.

P. Is it easier to leave or come back?

R. I think it’s more difficult to go back because you come back and realize that many things haven’t changed. I find families that today live much worse than what happened to us, I go to neighborhoods where people do not have toilets. In these years that I was abroad, the numbers of forced displacement in Chocó were terrifying, in Quibdó in the last 10 years the number of murders has tripled. This contrast is very painful. Yesterday [este jueves] in Bahía Solana a grenade woke me up. Today I called my grandmother and she told me that they woke up with the news of a dismembered body. I chose to live there, I’m not there because it’s my turn, and yet it’s very difficult to be there.

P. Did the others understand that I wanted to return?

R. It seemed absurd to everyone. The only one who didn’t tell me that was my grandmother. I told her: Grandma, I came to tell you that I’m coming to live here. And he told me: okay, you were born here and if all the rest of us live here, you can too. For me it was revealing that look so serene, so forceful.

P. He came and he didn’t have a plan either.

R. There was no plan and I set up a trampoline. A jump jump in which the children climbed for 15 minutes and paid me a thousand pesos. It was so crazy, the TV presenter was now riding kids on a trampoline. That work made me connect and discover the vocation. I also read, among them Federico García Lorca, who came as if to be the label to tell me: you have to dedicate yourself to this art and culture and in particular to the promotion of reading.

P. She won the first scholarship from the Ministry of Culture for the publication of works by Afro-Colombian authors. Are such initiatives necessary?

R. Those who believe that affirmative action is not regularly necessary are unaware of the history of Black people. We come from a history of enslavement, it is only 170 years since the abolition. If you don’t know that, you don’t understand that affirmative action is needed to close these gaps. They should not last a lifetime, but in this historical moment we need them. In Chocó there are no publishers, until very recently there were no bookstores, there is no literature career, there is not a single creative writing course. How do you close such a deep gap? Until you arrive by chance? Affirmative action brings you closer to a right, it does not give you a gift.

P. Is there such a thing as a Pacific literary boom?

R. There is a complex issue with this. On the one hand, I think we already know that historically we have not been given the possibility of narrating ourselves and there is a strong need for us to be able to tell our own stories. That I win the scholarship, besides that [la editorial] Laguna had decided to publish me before that, that they bet on this book is very significant because of the urgency that Afro-Pacific people circulate in the universe of the book with equity. Now, there is an interest in the world of culture in the Pacific and I think that comes from the need to tell different stories, but that is very different. This has resulted in many of those things that can be considered as part of the boom they are told by white mestizo people who look at us through the lens of racism. This is not the case of Pilar Quintana or Tomás González. I am not opposed to mestizo white people narrating stories that take place in the Pacific, we can all write anything. But it is very important that if a person who is not from the Pacific, who is not Afro or indigenous, feels interested in narrating something that has to do with this region, review the racism that inhabits it.

P. In August of last year, he wrote an article in which he accused the novel of being racist. This wound full of fish, by Lorena Salazar Masso. Why did you decide to write it?

R. It cost me a lot, I thought about it a lot, but several people helped me to convince me that I should do it. It was difficult because I must accept that the novel hurt me a lot, it was difficult to read it, I cried many times because of the way we were narrated there, it also made me angry. When I decided to write the article I knew that I had to do a professional, respectful and serious job, I had to get rid of my pain and anger. In addition, it is not anger and pain against Lorena, not at all, it is the pain of racism, which is systemic, it is the pain of how others see us. I wanted it to focus on the deep purpose of calling for individual review, authors, editors, media, on the way in which the other is being narrated.

P. Do you think it was unintentional racism?

R. I haven’t had a conversation with her, but I suspect she never meant to be racist, I could tell. Racism surpasses us because it inhabits us, we grew up in a racist system and we replicate those practices, it is a belief system. The way you see the other is not even conscious, but the racialized person does have emotions and feelings about it. I think the book was a great opportunity for me to write the article and to be able to explain in such a precise way how racism is configured in a literary text.

P. Is there less racism in Colombia today than when you were born?

R. In the debate of the presidential candidates on the Afro peoples, it was seen that they do not know us, they do not know our history, they do not know our particularities and they do not know how intimately racism is linked to the social reality that the Colombian Pacific lives. In these 39 years of life I would not dare to say that Colombia is a less racist country. It has had the good fortune that many Afro people are talking about this and we are putting it on the table. We are moving forward, but there is still a lot to build.

