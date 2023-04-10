Sunday, April 9, 2023, 11:18 p.m.





Of the 128 cubic hectometres that Alicante received via transfer, after the cut approved by the central government, only 30% of that figure will remain, barely 38 hectometres. An unparalleled hack that could be remedied to a large extent if the judicial appeals filed prosper and, apart, if a huge investment in hydraulic infrastructure were made, affirms a study by Asaja to which LA VERDAD has had access. In it, the association of young farmers considers urgent the need to undertake a network of interconnected reclaimed and rainwater reservoirs that span the province from north to south.

In this way, Alicante, only through regeneration, could recover almost half of the lost water, 47 hectometres of the 93 that will remain in the Tagus. To which another 30 extra hectometres could be added if, according to Asaja, the legal battle prospers favorably. A situation that would return Alicante to a more manageable situation of agricultural competitiveness for irrigators and more similar to what it was before the ax blow to the aqueduct was decreed.

In the case of Vega Baja, which accounts for 50% of the province’s agricultural income, it will barely have 12 of the 25 cubic hectometres it received from the Transfer. In the region, the study focuses on improving the use of reclaimed and rainwater from Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa, as well as the reuse of treated water from Orihuela, Bigastro, Algorfa and Crevillente. In the latter case, they denounce that, despite the fact that the water from these treatment plants is already granted to several irrigation communities, the works have not yet been undertaken to deliver it to them.

In Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa, Asaja asks to channel rainwater and reclaimed water production peaks to three reservoirs and, from these, to send it to the irrigators in the La Pedrera area. “Previous Tragsa studies estimate the amount of water that could reach irrigators at 6 hm3, of which four are rainwater and three from the treatment plants pending to be used for irrigation,” says the study.

water autonomy

Asaja would locate these dams in Denia, Benidorm, Altea, Villajoyosa, Muchamiel, Bacarot, Elche and La Murada

Likewise, Asaja contemplates proposals for the improvement of the use of reclaimed water from the surroundings of Alicante city through a ‘Zero Discharge’ project into the sea and other improvements in the use of reclaimed water from the north coast of the province and Bajo Vinalopó.

All the proposals are aimed at establishing a community of users of reclaimed water throughout the province, which would be effective as long as the legal battle against cutting the Tagus-Segura ends up prospering. «The Transfer is inalienable. These measures are aimed at avoiding irreversible economic damage”, emphasizes the provincial president of Asaja, José Vicente Andreu.

Provincial water axis



In this sense, Asaja lists a series of urgent infrastructures to create this irrigation network with reclaimed water. The most ambitious and fundamental is the construction of a pipeline from Denia-Benidorm to Benferri and La Murada, with a connection in Bajo Vinalopó that acts as the backbone of the province.

Coupled with this, Asaja is committed to establishing a network of reservoirs connected by said pipeline, one for each treatment plant (WWTP), so that the surplus from any area can be used by the rest. And he proposes as areas to locate the dams: Denia, Benidorm, Altea, Villajoyosa, Muchamiel, Bacarot, Elche / Crevillente and, one tail, in La Murada. All with digital control.

Likewise, and due to the agricultural peculiarity of the La Pedrera area, Asaja proposes building four reservoirs, two for rainwater collection and two for regulating the volumes collected, and a pipe with digitized meters to distribute the water to the irrigation communities. Also that the Bigastro-Jacarilla, Orihuela, Algorfa and Benijófar WWTPs are connected to the communities of La Pedrera.