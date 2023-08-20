Starfield is around the corner and fans can’t wait to embark on an adventure in space. But first there is something else to do: look at the Netflix documentary called Unknown: The Cosmic Time Machine. We are not the ones to suggest it, mind you, but Bethesda itself.
Pete Hines, Head of Publishing at Bethesda, wrote via X that fans should see this documentary if they haven’t yet. We specify that the program is also available in Italy with Italian dubbing.
Pete Hines’ words for Starfield players
Hines wrote, precisely: “Starfield fans should watch Unknown: The Cosmic Time Machine on Netflix if they haven’t. Hubble, the launch of the James Webb telescope… the people who really worked to find out what’s out there.” All accompanied by a photograph taken with James Webb.
There documentary description reads: “With unique behind-the-scenes access to NASA’s ambitious mission to launch the James Webb Space Telescope, we follow a team of engineers and scientists as they take the next giant leap in our quest to understand the universe.” Tell us, will you watch it or would you rather just play?
Finally, we point out that the story has already ended online: is it possible that PlayStation fans have declared war on the game?
#Starfield #watch #Netflix #documentary #playing #Bethesda
Leave a Reply