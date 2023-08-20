Starfield is around the corner and fans can’t wait to embark on an adventure in space. But first there is something else to do: look at the Netflix documentary called Unknown: The Cosmic Time Machine. We are not the ones to suggest it, mind you, but Bethesda itself.

Pete Hines, Head of Publishing at Bethesda, wrote via X that fans should see this documentary if they haven’t yet. We specify that the program is also available in Italy with Italian dubbing.