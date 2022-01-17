In the end, the rojiblancos ended up losing through their own mistakes, thanks to constant pressure from the Tuzos.

Here the qualification for the pupils of Marcelo Michel Leano:

The goalkeeper was one of the great villains of the day, since his mistake ended up sealing the rojiblanca defeat. At minute 37 he couldn’t find someone to go out with, so he decided to give the ball to Sepulveda, but when he returned the round, he was not totally attentive and the ball escaped him by bouncing too much for a piece of grass.

Added to this, most of his clearances were wrong, without finding a receiver, also in part because his teammates did not stand out.

Everything could have been worse, but he managed to have good interventions, rejecting balls in corner kicks, saving a shot from Victor Guzman and another of Luis Chavez on a free kick when he had already passed.

Another of the villains of the fall of Guadalajara. Tiba had not had much work, however, at minute 20 instead of clearing the ball, he lost the ball with the Argentine Nico Ibanez, who attended the Pocho Guzman.

Likewise, when he received the ball from Gudino, decided to delay instead of burst, thus spawning the bear. After that, he looked hesitant and nervous.

Although there was disorder in the lower half, El Pollo performed well, prevailing in heads-up duels and continually rejecting winning through the air.

Unlike his partner in central, he stayed out of trouble and knew when to properly dispose of possession.

Michel Leaño and the PENA for the first time of Chivas in Pachuca ??https://t.co/VGxt4PzuAz pic.twitter.com/7NkD0ro0b9 – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) January 17, 2022

His offensive work was not entirely correct, even though he had a good understanding with Brizuela, however, they were never able to generate a dangerous play.

In defensive terms, he looked much better, imposing respect in hand-to-hand duels, also counting on a rejection in a very risky center. He went to 45′.

El Pocho did not work in attack or defense. When he tried to go forward, he touched the ball badly, causing risky counterattacks.

He wasn’t fine either when he decided to give up possession, so at 76′ he left.

Unlike the first game, the level of the rojiblanco youth squad was very low, with only one shot that went very high.

After the first local goal, they changed sides, without generating much difference. He did not return for the complement.

Like towers He had little weight in midfield, unable to recover many balls in the face of continuous pressure.

He was not safe either from touching badly when he wanted to pass and it only caused the Ecuadorian Romario Ibarra was booked at 40′.

No matter how much heart you put into it, it’s not enough. El Conejito started very well trying to go to the front to overwhelm, but a young carlos aceves he made things difficult for him by stopping him several times or making him play badly. For the second half he was placed as a right back, trying again to join the attack, however, he neglected the defensive issue and for that reason he was relieved at 72′.

Positioned as an interior, he could do little when looking to go to the front, since he could not elude his rivals, although he did insist on recovery.

Precisely El Chino was involved in the first goal, since his clearance down the wing bounced off a rival, landing on El Tibawho got complicated. He left at 45′.

He spent more time claiming than playing, since he could never achieve his goal of overflowing being well marked by the hidalguenses. He was practically missing in the first half and also lost possession in midfield, generating a counterattack that almost ended in a goal.

In the second half he was seen more because he had a greater connection with the changes, but in the same way he could not explode.

Such as has been the history of the forwards from Guadalajara, very alone in front and without having possibilities by not receiving balls, besides the defense continually anticipated them.

For the second part now he managed to anticipate his markers and even received a penalty from Kevin Alvarez, who lightly contacted his foot. In this way, El Chelo converted from the eleven steps to bring the Flock closer. He had a close confrontation with the defenders, who covered his shot attempts and at 86′ he was reprimanded for hitting the Argentine with his arm Gustavo Cabral.

He debuted with the red and white jacket starting the second half, giving good sparks at the beginning, he even put the assistance to Zaldivar which became a criminal, but little by little it was diluted.

He received several infractions and was not saved from playing badly as it was a collective damage to the club.

With the presence of Canelo at the start of the complement, Chivas he looked a little more dangerous and wanting to do damage, as he put up through passes or tried to be the one to command the offense.

In the end, he was also unable to reverse the situation.

It was another income for the second half, totally changing the dynamics of the team that could not come out playing. Although he also had good starts, he was also lost at times in midfield.

He saw action at 72′ taking the place of With e on the right band. His main task was to prevent the Colombian Yairo Moreno join the front, which he achieved, although there was also confidence to go to the front without generating much.

FIRST-TIMER! ⚪? What did you think of Roberto Alvarado’s debut with @Chivas? ? pic.twitter.com/1PI2hdl2HD – TNT Sports Mexico (@tntsportsmex) January 17, 2022

Incredibly, El Chicote was on fire the short time he played. Taking over at 76′, he put in a great taquito assist inside the area that ended with a covered shot, he also made good game changes.

He put centers, finished off and had a free kick shot that was saved by the Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.