The arrival of Marcin Budkowski in the role of new Alpine team principal on the eve of last season – with the same Polish manager who, exactly one year later, has already left the French team – had ousted from the same position Cyril Abiteboul, at the time linked to a team that still answered to the name of Renault. In this way, the 2021 of the transalpine engineer passed away from Formula 1, where, previously, he faced some contrasts with other realities of the Circus: among these, in particular, there was a certain tension with the Red Bull, mainly resulting from the latter’s dissatisfaction with the performance of the Renault power units.

The relationships between Cyril Abiteboul and the Milton Keynes stable, however, are evidently not that deteriorated. The French manager, in fact, spent the weekend in Abu Dhabi as a guest of Red Bull as confirmed by the newspaper GPFans: “I must confess that I was a guest of Red Bull, I have chosen the right place to attend the season finale I would say. I’ve worked a lot with Red Bull in the past. Fans and professionals mainly remember our contrasts, but I have great respect for the Anglo-Austrian team and their desire to win at all costs. A mentality that I would say was lacking in Renault. When I see the strategic choices made by Helmut Marko with both Verstappen and Honda, and the work of the entire team in Milton Keynes under the leadership of Christian Horner, I am glad that it all paid off in the end. One could say that what happened in the final part of the race in the last laps was dictated by fate ”.

Even before his experience in Renault, the Frenchman entered the world of the Circus covering the role of team principal of the Caterham in the two-year period 2013-2014. Abiteboul currently remains in Renault-Alpine orbit as a Mecachrome consultant, contributing to the production and assembly of components related to Renault’s hybrid V6 engines.