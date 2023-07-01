This weekend, Chiquis Rivera vacation with your family, friends and your partner for Mykonos in Greece, the perfect time to take the best pictures and look more beautiful than ever.

The singer recently turned 38 years old And to celebrate it in style, he organized a trip with his closest people to enjoy the summer to the fullest and the photographs and videos that he has published have shown how much fun he has had.

Through Instagram, Chiquis Rivera shared a lot of content from her trip, but a photograph caught everyone’s attention, since before getting on a private yacht to enjoy the sea, she was photographed on the shore, but the air made her feel bad move.

The weather did its thing and ended up raising the skirt of the interpreter of ‘That’s not me‘. In one of the photographs, she could be seen posing with a light blue mini skirt that rose up and left everything exposed.

Chiquis Rivera exposed because her skirt flew off in front of everyone

Fortunately, the incident did not become major and she took it very gracefully, so she did not hesitate to publish it later. Currently, Chiquis boasts an incredible figure and an impressive change, something that has left everyone speechless and completely in love with her beauty.

On June 26, Chiquis Rivera She turned 38 years old and decided to take time for herself and enjoy another year of life. On Instagram, she said she was grateful, motivated and happy at each stage of her life and the person she has become.

