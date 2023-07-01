An older adult who remained in bed due to his illnesses was killed by the two dogs he had at home. The tragic scene was verified by the family upon entering the room.

The man identified as Pratheep, 78, resided in Lampang province, Thailand. According to the first versions, the animals called Big and Black of the pit bull breed pounced on him during the early morning.

His brother-in-law Chalong was the first to see him with the serious injuries to his face. Also, the bed had blood stains on it.

Although the door to the room was closed, it is presumed that the animals entered through the window screen. Apparently, the attack occurred because they were looking for food and it was hot, according to the brother-in-law. for the local medium Thaiger.

“I never imagined this would happen. I wish any entity or Watchdog Foundation Thailand would take the pit bulls. Now we are afraid of them, our neighbors too,” Chalong said.

Wiruang Jodnork, a neighbor of the family, denounced that the same dogs killed his pet when they entered the house unexpectedly months before. They could only control them when the owners arrived to take them away.

“In no case will the intention of the animal be to harm others”: veterinarian

It is worth remembering that, as the veterinarian Gabriel García has indicated for EL TIEMPO, “animals are not aggressive per se and most cases of aggression are really defensive behaviors.”

According to the expert, dogs only attack when they are attacked, have some type of illness or disease, are protecting their territory, their young or their food, or have been trained for this, as in the case of dogs used in fights.

“It is important to emphasize the importance of education and socialization of animals, preferably from early stages, to correct and shape the behavior that they will express when they are adults,” García mentioned.

A dog is considered “special handling” when it has had aggressive episodes before or has been trained to attack. In accordance with Colombian legislation, it also belongs to one of the breeds, crosses or hybrids of American Staffordshire Terrier, Bullmastiff, Doberman, Dogo Argentino, Dogo de Bordeaux, Fila Brasileiro, Napolitano Mastiff, Pit Bull Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, From presa canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Japanese Tosa.

