Chiquibaby and Adamari López never stop surprising with the revelations they share in their new program Ada and Chiqui From Show. Only in the second broadcast, the hosts shared the uncomfortable moments they have experienced when doing interviews, among which, Chiquibaby opened up about how an actress mistreated her.

In the second broadcast of his new program, Adamari López and Chiquibaby addressed the issue of uncomfortable questions in interviews and how they respond in those uncomfortable moments. In the episode published on their YouTube channel, the hosts also shared how they have addressed these difficult topics when it is their turn to be interviewers.

Adamari López and Chiquibaby highlighted that the most important thing in interviews is respect, although sometimes it is difficult not to fall prey to feelings. “I think that for any topic they ask me, I will be able to get an answer… and At the moment of truth, if I don't want to answer about a topic, then I simply don't answer and that's it.. I tell them 'thank you very much, but I'm not going to talk about that,'” the Puerto Rican shared.

“However, There are times when you ask anything and they get upset,” shared Chiquibaby. who also said, lately, publicists “have become more grubby” and do not allow personal questions to be asked or warn what topics celebrities do not want to talk about. The host also told how an actress mistreated her for asking an “uncomfortable question”

Adamari López and Chiquibaby premiered a few weeks ago Ada and Chiqui From Show in Youtube. Photo: Instagram @chiquibabyla

Chiquibaby tells how Camila Sodi mistreated her



Chiquibaby shared her experience as an interviewer and how asking an awkward question caused an actress to mistreat her. “One of the most uncomfortable situations I have ever had,” said the interviewer, who also revealed who the actress was who was rude to her. “It was with Thalía's niece, because that's how she knows her: like Thalía's niece: Camila Sodi,” he shared.

“He went to promote a movie, and at that time it was rumored that he was with a soccer player, and then, I did the interview with him. At the end, very subtly, I asked him: 'And how is your little heart?' I didn't ask him directly, nor was I rude. And he answered: 'Oh my life, and you think that here I am going to answer that to you?'”, shared the host of Sit down who can.