Fans of memes and lovers of popular culture will remember what happened in 2019, especially when the first images of “Sonic, the hedgehog” from Paramount Pictures hit social networks.

The chaos and disgust of the fans of the SEGA character caused such an uproar that the director of the film had to apologize and announce that the tape would change the design of Sonic.

With small and bright eyes, as well as a face far removed from that seen in video games, the premiere was stopped to redesign the scenes of the film.

Sonic’s original design was criticized by the public. Photo: Paramount Pictures

The return of the original Sonic design

If fans believed that the ugly Sonic had disappeared, they are wrong. The character has a role in the Disney Plus movie “Chip ‘n Dale: rescue rangers”live action that mixes animation with real actors.

Ugly Sonic is part of the movie “Chip n’ Dale”. Photo: Disney Plus

As we see, ugly sonic is introduced at a fan convention signing autographs and taking advantage of his popularity on the internet. Also, we note how he promotes himself in this way and talks about how in 2019 he caused chaos on social media.

“They will love me for who I am, not like the last time on the internet people saw my human teeth and made me a world trend. For me, it’s fine. If I don’t understand criticism, it doesn’t bother me,” says the character.

Ugly Sonic’s unexpected cameo in the movie “Chip n’ Dale”. Photo: Disney Plus

“Chip n’ Dale” director Akiva Schaffer told Polygon that Ugly Sonic’s presence in the movie was a big sticking point for them, but there was a lot of work to get his license.

“It’s one of my favorite cameos,” he said. “I’m excited for people to see it … I don’t know what I should, what I’m allowed to say about it, but I think they’ll enjoy it,” he said.

Who appears at the end of “Sonic 2″?

In that Sonic 2 post-credits scene we see a group of soldiers looking for Robotnik. Then Agent Stone (Lee Majdoub) is lurking and listening in on a discussion about the coordinates that have been discovered for Project Shadow, something that has been in the works for half a century.