crisis in America

When the US Congress passed the CHIPS and Science Act to promote domestic chip production, chip manufacturers scrambled to claim the benefits of the law, which allocated $53 billion to support the industry.

However, according to the American newspaper “Foreign Affairs”, the manufacturers faced a major crisis, which is the difficulty of providing skilled workers in the manufacture of these chips.

According to forecasts, US semiconductor companies will have 300,000 vacancies for skilled engineers by 2030, and it will be impossible to target and train hundreds of thousands of US citizens in this compressed time frame.

One of the reasons for the labor shortage is the strict immigration laws adopted by Washington in recent years, in return for the facilities provided by China for certain competencies.

Strict procedures

Almost 10 years ago, voters demanded that presidential candidates address increased immigration and put in place strict laws to limit the entry of immigrants.

One of the most important reasons for the success of former US President Donald Trump was his pledge to confront immigrants, which he did.

Although the Democratic Party criticized Trump for what he had done, after Joe Biden of this party assumed the presidency, he completed what Trump started and tightened the procedures for immigrants.

China is seizing the opportunity

At this time, China was opening its doors to skilled workers, and there were even American workers who were able to enter China to work in its factories.

In 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared, “The competition in today’s world is human talent and education.”

On his instructions, China, experiencing a mass exodus of its own talent, began spending serious money to attract STEM graduates.

Chinese research institutions offer some postdocs three times the salaries they can get at American universities, as well as benefits some have described as immunity.

He offers skilled Chinese engineers and scientists who have previously moved abroad strong incentives to return home.

Seize the opportunity

Information technology expert Abd al-Rahman Dawood comments to “Sky News Arabia” that China was indeed a country witnessing a mass exodus of its scientists until 2011; As a result of the existence of administrative instability, and a difficult routine governing its universities.

However, the Chinese president at this time had a decisive stand, allocated huge sums of money to support the recruitment of scholars, and ordered his government to do the impossible to bring in Chinese scholars who emigrated to Europe and America.

This happened in parallel with the strict measures that America put in front of immigrants, despite what he learned from the role of scientists in the advancement of companies such as Microsoft, Google, Apple and Tesla, according to Daoud, who expected this to affect the US chip industry.

So far, China has achieved a technological breakthrough thanks to its scientists, such as what is evident in Huawei, the leading company in the field of phones, and some car companies, and it has reached capabilities that it competed with in the global market, America, according to the technology expert.