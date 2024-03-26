It seems that the family of Xbox Series X|S controller of the “Vapor” series is destined to expand with the arrival of a new model, which seems to be called “Nocturnal Vapor” and whose images were leaked online before the official announcement.
This is reported by the usual and reliable leaker Billbil-kun, who so far hasn't missed a beat especially when it comes to this type of preview. On the other hand, the images speak quite clearly and are hardly counterfeit.
This is another standard wireless Xbox controller, for Xbox Series
The Vapor family is expanding
In this case, the “Nocturnal Vapor” is distinguished by a dark color, between gray and green, with the typical streaks that create an iridescent smoke effect, in addition to the typical characteristics of the official controller.
The leak on the other hand seems to have started from the Xbox Design Lab website, so there is little doubt about the actual existence of the controller, which should be officially announced in these days by Microsoft.
L'exit it should be scheduled for the month of April and the expected price is the standard one of 69.99 euros, as it is the classic controller and not the advanced “Elite” version. Previously, we also saw the Dream Vapor and Stormcloud Vapor controller, along with others.
#Xbox #Series #39Nocturnal #Vapor39 #controller #leaks #online #ahead #announcement
Leave a Reply