Chinese scientist He Jiankui, who rose to fame at the end of 2018 after stating that he had managed to create the first genetically engineered babieshas resumed after his time in prison his research on the editing of the genome of human embryos for the treatment of genetic diseases.

He, who was sentenced to three years in prison in 2019 by the authorities of his country, who considered that he carried out the project illegally for reproductive purposes, stated in an interview with the Japanese newspaper Mainichi that Your current work conforms to international standards and that society will eventually accept this practice.

The scientist assured said media in an interview published this Monday, April 1, that his objective is to treat genetic diseases rare diseases such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy or Alzheimer's genetically determined by editing the genome in human embryos, and that for their research will use discarded embryos and comply with local and international standards.

He would have established three laboratories in China after his release in 2022, including in Beijing and Wuhan, according to Mainichi.

In November 2018, the Chinese scientist surprised the international community by stating that he had achieved create the first twins genetically manipulated to resist HIV, which led to numerous criticisms, especially for ethical issues.

Genetic modifications in babies. Photo:iStock Share

The twins were part of three babies who were born as a result of a gene editing project during in vitro fertilization of eight couples in which only the husbands were infected with HIV, to prevent transmission of the virus.

The scientist then showed himself “proud” of his work and stressed that his study did not have the objective of eliminating genetic diseases but of “give girls natural ability” to resist possible future HIV infection.

Chinese authorities determined after an investigation that I have carried out the project illegally to achieve fame and financial gain.

About the children, He said during the interview: “They are perfectly healthy and have no growth problems.” He also reported that the twins, who are now around 5 years old, attend daycare, and that another baby born in 2019 was also a girl.

There were no gene modifications beyond the medical target

The scientist said he was proud of his achievements and assured that analyzes of the complete genetic sequences of the little ones show that “there were no gene modifications beyond the medical objective, “which provides evidence that genome editing was safe.”

Reflecting on the criticism he received, He regretted that his research was so “rushed,” but did not explain why he decided to carry it out with the violation of international standards.

The scandal led Chinese authorities to review their regulations regarding genetic modification in humans, which now require national approval for clinical research in that field or in other areas. “high-risk biomedical technologies.”

The controversial researcher said in 2023 that he intended to carry out gene editing research in Hong Kong using artificial intelligence, plans that were thwarted after Hong Kong authorities revoked his work visa.

EFE

Read more news…