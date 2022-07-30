The Chinese rocket will not fall on Italy. “It is possible to exclude the fall of one or more fragments of space debris on our territory” assures the Department of Civil Protection in a note on the basis of “the latest data provided by the Italian Space Agency (ASI) at the technical table”.

“In addition to ASI, a member of the office of the military adviser of the Prime Minister, representatives of the Ministry of the Interior – Department of Firefighters, constantly took part in the work of the technical table, active from the morning of July 28, of the Space Situational Awareness Center of the Air Force, Defense – Covi and Foreign Affairs, ENAC, ENAV, Ispra and the Civil Protection Commission of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces “. The Head of the Civil Protection Department Fabrizio Curcio therefore declared the operational activities concluded, closing the Operational Committee which was active in close availability and thanking all the components of the National Civil Protection System, the participants in the technical table and the regions directly concerned for the commitment and attention lavished in these days. The Civil Protection Department – concludes the note – will continue to follow through the Italy Situation Room, in close connection with the Italian Space Agency, the uncontrolled return of the Chinese space launcher to Earth until the end of the event “.