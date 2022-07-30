The Governor of the Murmansk region Andrey Chibis commented on the incident with the Norwegian Consulate’s administrative officer Elisabet Ellingsen, which occurred on Saturday, July 30, in a hotel in Murmansk.

Earlier in the day, a video surfaced online showing Ellingsen actively expressing his displeasure with the service at a hotel in Murmansk, shouting “I hate Russians.” Then Ellingsen demands to give her the room key and claims that she is from Scandinavia, and therefore “used to clean rooms”, in her opinion, Russian women do bad cleaning.

“We will not tolerate Russophobia in our country. Let everyone who hates Russians go to hell from Russia,” the head of the region wrote in his Telegram channel.

Prior to this, insulting remarks by an employee of the Norwegian consulate were commented on by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, accused Ellingsen of nationalism and xenophobia, noting that she “revealed all the malice that makes her up.” The diplomat added that the ministry is currently working on options for responding to this “act of hatred.”

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in turn, expressed regret over the incident, noting that Ellingsen’s behavior in no way reflects Norwegian policy or the attitude of Norwegians towards Russia and the Russian people.

In March, the Kremlin noted an increased level of Russophobia in Western countries after the start of a special operation to protect Donbass. The Russian Foreign Ministry described the ongoing harassment as bordering on racism and called on compatriots abroad to be careful.