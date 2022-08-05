Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized the joint statement of the G7 countries to increase tensions around Taiwan. On Friday, August 5, reports China Central Television (CCTV).

“I believe that this so-called statement is nothing more than a piece of useless waste paper,” the Chinese Foreign Minister said.

According to Wang Yi, by their actions, Western states “openly inflate the dignity of the party that infringes on the rights of others, and increases pressure on those who defend their legitimate interests.” He also recalled that one of the most important principles of modern diplomacy is still the inviolability of domestic politics.

In conclusion, the minister mentioned the UN’s official position that Taiwan is considered an inseparable part of the PRC, and expressed the hope that this circumstance will not change.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that modern China will not tolerate interference and manipulation by other states. According to her, “the current world is no longer the same when the imperialist powers could saber rattling on Chinese lands and do whatever they please.”

On the eve of the G7 countries expressed concern over China’s military exercises in the waters around Taiwan. According to the G7, these actions could lead to an escalation of the situation.

At the same time, China Central Television reported that Chinese troops had begun large-scale live-fire exercises around Taiwan. They became a response to the already completed visit to the island of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi and will last until August 7.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry condemned China’s exercises. The department called their goal the psychological intimidation of citizens.

Pelosi arrived on the island on August 2. She called her visit to Taiwan a testament to the US commitment to supporting Taiwanese democracy. Pelosi’s visit was the first official visit to Taiwan by a speaker of the US House of Representatives in 25 years.

Official relations between the PRC government and its island province were interrupted in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces, led by Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in the civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. The US openly supports the Taiwan authorities.