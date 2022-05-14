WBecause of its strict zero-corona policy, China is giving up the Asian soccer championships planned for next year. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Saturday that China had informed the federation that it would not be able to host the tournament as planned.

“The AFC recognizes the extraordinary circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said. Details on next steps would be announced in due course. The competition with 24 national teams was supposed to take place from June 16 to July 16, 2023 in ten Chinese cities. There is no new organizer yet.

Several international sporting events in China had already been canceled earlier this month. The Asian Games and World University Games planned for this year have been cancelled. Two events of the Diamond League of track and field athletes and two triathlon competitions will not take place either.

With the spread of omicron, China is currently experiencing the largest corona wave since the pandemic began more than two years ago. There are curfews in Shanghai, the country’s economic and financial center, and other major cities. Almost 25 million people have been in lockdown in Shanghai alone for over a month.





