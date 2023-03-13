DFrom the point of view of the new Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, the prospects for the global economy are “not optimistic”. China sees many uncertainties, instability and unpredictable events, the prime minister said Monday at his first press conference concluding this year’s annual session of the People’s Congress in Beijing. “Stabilizing economic growth is a challenging task, not only for China but for all countries in the world,” Li said. It will not be easy for China to achieve “around five percent” growth as planned.

The country must further expand its innovation capacities and focus on high-quality development. In addition, China must accelerate the development of a modern market system. Developing the economy is the basic solution to creating jobs, he explained. China will therefore continue to pursue a strategy that prioritizes employment. The country will “unwaveringly deepen reforms and opening up.”

Li advocated expanding China-US cooperation. Disconnection serves no one. In terms of economy and trade, the two largest economies are closely linked, from which both have benefited. “China and the US can and must work together.”

He indirectly repeated State and Party leader Xi Jinping’s accusation that the US wanted to prevent China’s rise in the world through containment and isolation: “Encirclement and suppression is in nobody’s interest,” said Li. Unlike the president and foreign minister However, during the course of the conference, Qin Gang struck a comparatively conciliatory tone towards the United States.







To avoid surprises, the press conference was carefully orchestrated. Questions usually have to be submitted and approved beforehand at such events in China. Nevertheless, initial insights into Li’s style were hoped for.

Xi wants to continue upgrading

In the words of the re-elected leader Xi, China must invest in its security in order to become a “great wall of steel”. “Security is the basis for development, stability is the prerequisite for prosperity,” Xi said at the end of the annual parliamentary session. In his first speech in his third term as head of state, he called for China to improve its ability to protect national security and manage public security.

China must also gain more self-sufficiency and strength in science and technology, Xi said. The call comes as the US continues to block China’s access to chip manufacturing facilities and other cutting-edge technologies. Referring to Taiwan, which claims China and is a major semiconductor maker, Xi said China must resist independence and secessionist moves, as well as interference from outside forces.

The ruling Communist Party is expected to increase its influence on security issues after Xi appointed close associates to key political positions, cementing his power. The government reshuffle was the largest in a decade.