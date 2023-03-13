Great gesture! During the transmission of the Oscar 2023 Awards, it was possible to capture the precise moment in which photographers and paparazzi They were photographing Lady Gaga and suddenly one of them tripped when he was next to the artist. Immediately afterwards, the outstanding singer, who is nominated for best original song, helped him up.

This gesture had a great positive impact on social networks, since, despite the fact that the famous woman was following her path during the gala, she stopped and decided not to let this uncomfortable event pass for the image professional.